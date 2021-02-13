Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of APO stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,896 shares of company stock valued at $41,477,336. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

