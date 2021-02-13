Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

