Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 2,932,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,008,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Applied UV in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Applied UV as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

