Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Shares Gap Down to $41.50

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $39.60. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 229,323 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.38 million and a P/E ratio of 53.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L)’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

