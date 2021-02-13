Apriem Advisors Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.