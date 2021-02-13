ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

