ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

