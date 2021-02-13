Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Buys $137,610.00 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $57.43.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

