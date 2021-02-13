Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

