Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 3.01.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

