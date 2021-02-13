Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 997,954 shares of company stock valued at $47,751,506. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

