Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $53.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 997,954 shares of company stock worth $47,751,506. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

