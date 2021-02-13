Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million.

NYSE ARES opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 997,954 shares of company stock valued at $47,751,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

