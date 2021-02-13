Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $118.50

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $124.50. Argentex Group shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 856,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £137.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Argentex Group Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

