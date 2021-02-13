Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of SLM opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

