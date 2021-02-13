Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of WING stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

