Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,259 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

