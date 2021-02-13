Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,370 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 297.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

