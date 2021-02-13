Arizona State Retirement System Sells 505 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

