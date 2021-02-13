Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 204,112 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

