Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.12 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.