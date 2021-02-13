Ark Restaurants (ARKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

ARKR stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.40. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

