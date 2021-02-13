Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Asian Fintech coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $3.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089008 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.00 or 0.97460695 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

