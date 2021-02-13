ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMVY stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM Pacific Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.