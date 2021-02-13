ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $577.11

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $577.11 and last traded at $574.67, with a volume of 1732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $566.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

