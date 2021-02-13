Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

ASPN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 299,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

