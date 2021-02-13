Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 822,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 232,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a market cap of $664.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $332,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $642,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

