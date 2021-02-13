Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 756 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

RGLD stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

