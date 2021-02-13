Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $415,000 Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

