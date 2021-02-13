Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

