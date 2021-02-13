Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $565,000 Stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

