Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $361,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Western Union by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Western Union by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Western Union by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.99 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

