Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 24,106 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the software’s stock after selling 24,106 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after acquiring an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,723,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $16,230,159. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

