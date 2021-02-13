AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel Sells 50,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AtriCure stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $10,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

