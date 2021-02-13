AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after buying an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $10,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 529,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 126,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

