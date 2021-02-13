AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.77

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.77 and traded as high as $30.85. AudioCodes shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 95,084 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $998.46 million, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

