Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Aurcana Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

