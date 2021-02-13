Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

