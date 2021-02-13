Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 492,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 170,795 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

