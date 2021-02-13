Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

