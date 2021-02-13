Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,398,000 after buying an additional 381,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 454,056 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113,559 shares during the period.

PGX stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

