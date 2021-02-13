Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $55.72 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

