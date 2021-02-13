Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 5,056 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 418,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 129.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

