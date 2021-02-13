Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,525,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,971,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

