Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avaya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Avaya by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Avaya by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

