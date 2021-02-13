Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth $3,953,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

