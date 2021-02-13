Axis DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $172,720.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.01069647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.06 or 0.05616923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

