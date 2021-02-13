Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Up 8.3%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.37 and last traded at $203.51. Approximately 2,632,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 754,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

