Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

AYRWF opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Strategies stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

