Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 392.9% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZMTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

AZMTF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.